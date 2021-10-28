Don’t Even Think About Littering In Sioux Falls This Halloween
Halloween is just around the corner, which means houses are getting ready to fill trick-or-treat bags with candy. However, if you live in Sioux Falls leaving any candy or wrappers behind is not the best idea. The City of Sioux Falls Police Department might even call this act criminal, almost "unforgivable."
The City of Sioux Falls Police Department loves to have a little fun on its Facebook and Twitter
Just kidding! The City of Sioux Falls Police Department might have indulged in a little too much sugar before creating this social media post. According to both its Facebook and Twitter
In all seriousness, make sure to keep the streets clean while trick-or-treating in Sioux Falls this Halloween. According to KOTA (sister station of Dakota News Now), littering is a crime in South Dakota. It's considered a criminal offense. Specifically, "a class two misdemeanor punishable with a citation of $122." In my opinion, it’s simply not worth littering in the City of Sioux Falls or anywhere in the state!
Enjoy as much Halloween candy that you can! Just remember to throw away your wrappers after your sweet treats.
