Sioux Falls Breaks Weather Record For Rainy Wednesday

It was a rainy Wednesday in the Sioux Falls area. But did you realize just how much rain we had? A record-breaking amount!

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls posted that Sioux Falls, Sioux City, Huron, and Mitchell all broke records.

According to the NWS in Sioux Falls... “The final tally is in, and here are the record-breaking numbers for daily rainfall at our 4 primary climate sites on Wednesday:

Sioux Falls: 1.17" (prev: 1.12" in 1971)

Sioux City: 1.70" (prev: 0.79" in 1918)

Huron: 1.00" (prev: 0.89" in 1971)

Mitchell: 1.38" (prev: 0.70" in 1971)

After all the rain it looks like Sunshine and Fall-like temps are in store through the weekend...

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

