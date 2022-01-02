GAME DAY PREVIEW: Vikings Visit Packers Tonight in Green Bay

The Minnesota Vikings will be looking to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they face the Green Bay Packers tonight at Lambeau Field in Week 17 of the NFL season.

The Vikings (7-8) are coming off a 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in Minneapolis. The Packers (12-3) beat the Cleveland Browns 24-22 last Saturday in Green Bay.

Injury Report

For the Vikings, tight end Tyler Conklin (hamstring) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (illness) are listed as 'questionable.' Cornerback Cameron Dantzler (calf) is listed as 'doubtful,' and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (illness) is 'out' for tonight's game. Also missing for the Vikings will be wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle), who was put on the injured reserve this week, and quarterback Kirk Cousins who is on the team's reserve COVID-19 list.

For the Packers, defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster is listed as 'questionable.' Cornerback Jaire Alexander and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari are both 'out' for tonight's game.

Matchup History

The Vikings and Packers have faced each other 122 times in the regular and postseason, with Green Bay leading the series 63-56-3. The Vikings won the first matchup of the season 34-31 back on November 21, 2021, in Minneapolis.

And this from Vikings.com...

There has been no shortage of storylines for the Vikings this week. Dalvin Cook is off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Kirk Cousins is now on it, and Minnesota will start backup Sean Mannion tonight against the Packers. Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer said he's tried to keep a steady hand with so much going on this week.

NFC North Standings

Green Bay Packers (12-3) vs. Minnesota tonight Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Green Bay tonight Chicago Bears (5-10) vs. NY Giants today Detroit Lions (2-12-1) at Seattle today

Playoff Picture

The Vikings are in the eighth spot in the NFC, with the top-seven advancing to the post-season. The Vikings must win both remaining games, and get some help from other teams to have a hope of making the playoffs.

The Packers have the best record in the NFC and have clinched the NFC North Division title. If the Packers can hang onto that top spot, they would earn the conference's only first-round playoff bye.

The Odds

The Vikings are 13 point underdogs against the Packers tonight.

The Broadcast

The game is set to kickoff at 7:20 pm CT. (TV: NBC, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

