It's been a busy week for Nebraska alum and NFL hopeful Isaiah Neyor.

The Husker wideout was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent back in April and was waived earlier in the week.

He wasn't out of work for long, as the Green Bay Packers swooped in to claim the wide receiver on Wednesday.

Per Packers.com:

The Green Bay Packers have signed WR Isaiah Neyor (nay-er) and placed T Travis Glover on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Wednesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. READ MORE: Gut Punch - Packers Lose Newcomer for Rest of Training Camp

Neyor (6-4, 218) is a rookie who originally signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 9, but was released on Aug. 4. In college, he played for the University of Wyoming (2019-21), the University of Texas (2022-23) and the University of Nebraska (2024). Last season, Neyor played in 12 games with nine starts and led the Cornhuskers with five receiving touchdowns and was No. 2 on the team with 455 yards on 34 receptions (13.4 avg.). In 2021, he earned second-team All-Mountain West honors after leading the conference in both yards per catch (19.95) and receiving TDs (12). Neyor will wear No. 80 for the Packers.

Neyor now aims to catch on in Green Bay where young wide receivers are a dime a dozen at this point. The team has a few roster locks at this point, and Neyor will compete for a back-end roster spot as well as a practice squad role for the upcoming season.

Neyor and the Green Bay Packers open the preseason on Saturday, August 9th against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field, kickoff is at 7:00 CT.

