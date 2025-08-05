The Green Bay Packers are set to rely heavily this season on a pair of marquee free agent signings brought in this offseason.

One of those signees will be on the shelf for the foreseeable future, as veteran Cornerback Nate Hobbs will reportedly miss the rest of training camp.

The former Raider had been dealing with a knee injury and recently underwent a procedure that will force him to miss the remainder of the preseason.

Per ESPN.com:

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Packers cornerback Nate Hobbs, who was signed this offseason to be one of the cornerstones of their defense, underwent knee surgery over the weekend, sources confirmed to ESPN, but could be back for the regular season opener on Sept. 7 against the Detroit Lions.

Hobbs, however, is expected to miss the remainder of training camp.

Sports Illustrated was the first to report late Monday night that Hobbs underwent a procedure.

Sources on Tuesday told ESPN that the surgery was to repair a partial meniscus tear. The surgery took place on Saturday at 7 a.m. and did not include any other complications, according to one source. Hobbs could have played with the injury, according to another source, but it could have possibly gotten worse, so the decision was made to take care of it immediately.

Hobbs last practiced on Thursday. When he missed Friday's practice, the Packers said he had a knee injury but did not provide any other specifics.

The Packers signed Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million contract in March as a free agent. He stood out right away in training camp because of his physicality. In fact, at one point coach Matt LaFleur had to ask Hobbs to dial it back and save it for live football.

The good news is that report indicates Hobbs very well could be back for the start of the regular season. Given the uncertainty in the Packers defensive backfield at present, Hobbs' return will be much anticipated.

The Packers open the preseason on Saturday at home against the New York Jets, and will open the regular season at home as well. Green Bay plays host to the rival Detroit Lions at Lambeau on Sunday, September 7th. Listen to Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: ESPN.com

