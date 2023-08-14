Georgia Bulldogs Top AP Preseason Poll

Georgia will begin its drive for an unprecedented college football championship three-peat as the No. 1 team in The Associated Press preseason Top 25.

The Bulldogs received 60 of 63 first-place votes in the poll released Monday to easily outpoint No. 2 Michigan, which received two first-place votes and has its best preseason ranking since being No. 2 in 1991. The Wolverines' Big Ten rival, Ohio State, is No. 3 with one first-place vote.

Two more Southeastern Conference teams join Georgia in the top five. Alabama is No. 4, the Crimson Tide's lowest preseason ranking in more than a decade, and LSU starts at No. 5, its best preseason ranking since 2016.

Get our free mobile app

The Bulldogs have won the last two national titles while going 29-2, but this will be only the second time in program history they have been preseason No. 1. The first was in 2008.

Georgia started the 2021 season No. 5, before going on to win its first national title since 1980. The Bulldogs followed up with a perfect season in 2022 after being preseason No. 3.

AP Top 25 college football poll

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Clemson

10. Washington

11. Texas

12. Tennessee

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. Kansas State

17. TCU

18. Oregon State

19. Wisconsin

20. Oklahoma

21. North Carolina

22. Ole Miss

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Iowa

The 10 Greatest College Football Rivalries