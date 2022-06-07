Get Manley For Dad This Father’s Day 2022

Manley Tire and Oil in Manley, Minnesota wants you to get ‘Manley' for Dad this Father's Day!

ESPN Sioux Falls got together with our friends over at Manley Tire and Oil and put together a fantastic Father's Day gift package.

This year's Manley for Dad winner will receive:

A $500.00 credit towards the purchase of 4 Bridgestone or Firestone tires

One (1) oil change ($30.45 value)

One (1) alignment ($95.00 value)

To enter, simply fill out the form below. Tell us who you are and the name of your mom!

Listeners can nominate their Dad through Thursday, June 16, 2022, and the winner will be drawn at random and announced Friday, June 17, 2022. The total prize package value of this promotion is over $615.00.

So if you still need to get the father figure in your life a gift for Father's Day (which is on Sunday, June 19 this year) what better gift than one of peace of mind knowing that his vehicle is now tuned up and ready to go!

CHECK IT OUT: Have You Ever Been to Manley, Minnesota?

Remember, you can’t take a trip if you ain’t got the grips. Make your appointment today, to get your new grips at the ALL-NEW Manley Tire & Oil Service Center, just south of I-90, exit number one, Manley, Minnesota.

