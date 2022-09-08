Get Out If You Hear These 5 Secret Codes In A Minnesota Walmart

If you hear any of these 5 very serious secret codes broadcast on the intercom in a Minnesota Walmart you really need to consider what you are going to do next.

It's kinda sad but you really have to be careful because you never know what's going to happen when you are out shopping these days.

If you've been inside a Minnesota Walmart or a Walmart store anywhere you know there are constantly things being broadcast overhead on the public address system.

A lot of times the employees speak in code when they are talking over the store's intercom and you have no idea what it means.

Here are 5 Very Serious Secret Intercom Codes You Could Hear In A Minnesota Walmart and you really should be careful what you do next...

FIRE DANGER-Getty Thinkstock FIRE DANGER-Getty Thinkstoc k loading...

CODE RED – This code means there is a FIRE of some type within the store.

HOSTAGE SITUATION-Getty Thinkstock HOSTAGE SITUATION-Getty Thinkstock loading...

CODE GREEN – This code means that there is an active HOSTAGE SITUATION taking place.

BOMB THREAT-Getty Thinkstock BOMB THREAT-Getty Thinkstock loading...

CODE BLUE – This code means that there is a potential BOMB THREAT happening in the store.

ACTIVE SHOOTER-Getty Thinkstock ACTIVE SHOOTER-Getty Thinkstock loading...

CODE BROWN – When you hear this code, it means that there is an ACTIVE SHOOTER on the premises. Make sure to follow employee instructions.

DANGEROUS and SEVERE WEATHER-Getty Thinkstock DANGEROUS and SEVERE WEATHER-Getty Thinkstock loading...

CODE BLACK – This code comes about when there is a DANGEROUS OR SEVERE WEATHER situation in the area.