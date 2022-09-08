Get Out If You Hear These 5 Secret Codes In A Minnesota Walmart

Get Out If You Hear These 5 Secret Codes In A Minnesota Walmart

Walmart-Getty Thinkstock

If you hear any of these 5 very serious secret codes broadcast on the intercom in a Minnesota Walmart you really need to consider what you are going to do next.

It's kinda sad but you really have to be careful because you never know what's going to happen when you are out shopping these days.

If you've been inside a Minnesota Walmart or a Walmart store anywhere you know there are constantly things being broadcast overhead on the public address system.

A lot of times the employees speak in code when they are talking over the store's intercom and you have no idea what it means.

Here are 5 Very Serious Secret Intercom Codes You Could Hear In A Minnesota Walmart and you really should be careful what you do next...

FIRE DANGER-Getty Thinkstock
loading...

CODE RED – This code means there is a FIRE of some type within the store.

HOSTAGE SITUATION-Getty Thinkstock
loading...

CODE GREEN – This code means that there is an active HOSTAGE SITUATION taking place.

BOMB THREAT-Getty Thinkstock
loading...

CODE BLUE – This code means that there is a potential BOMB THREAT happening in the store.

ACTIVE SHOOTER-Getty Thinkstock
loading...

CODE BROWN – When you hear this code, it means that there is an ACTIVE SHOOTER on the premises. Make sure to follow employee instructions.

DANGEROUS and SEVERE WEATHER-Getty Thinkstock
loading...

CODE BLACK – This code comes about when there is a DANGEROUS OR SEVERE WEATHER situation in the area.

Would You Pay $350 To Stay In This Creepy Old Iowa Jailhouse?

Would you pay money to stay and sleep in this creepy 1880s Jailhouse in this small Iowa town? It might be haunted but they promise not to lock the doors.
Filed Under: Ben Davis, Get Out If You Hear These 5 Secret Codes In A Minnesota Walmart, Minnesota Walmart, Secret Walmart, Walmart Codes
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls