South Dakota’s Cheryl Ladd Added to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast

Huron native Cheryl Jean Stoppelmoor has seen a lot in her 71 years on this planet.

The entertainer we all know as Cheryl Ladd has appeared on television, Broadway, and the silver screen as an actress. She's also been a recording artist and an author.

And now she's about to add something new to her resume - TV competition show contestant.

Ladd will be part of the Season 31 cast of 'Dancing with the Stars, which premieres September 19 on Disney+.

She told 'Good Morning America' that 'now is the time' after turning down the show several times before. She calls it 'a challenge -- especially at this age -- but I'm all for it'.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks will co-host the new season of DWTS with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough returning as judges.

Cheryl Jean Stoppelmoor was born July 12, 1951, in Huron, and after graduating from high school, traveled with the band The Music Shop before settling in Los Angeles.

In 1970, she landed the role as the singing voice of Melody on Hanna-Barbera's 'Josie and the Pussycats' animated series. She also had roles on TV shows like 'The Rookies', 'The Partridge Family', 'Police Woman', 'The Muppet Show', and 'Happy Days'.

Her big break came when she was cast to replace Farrah Fawcett on ABC's 'Charlie's Angels' in 1977. She played the role of Kris Monroe for four seasons before the show was canceled in 1981.

Ladd also had her own variety series and sang the National Anthem before Super Bowl XIV in 1980.

She has released three albums, appeared on Broadway ('Annie Get Your Gun' - 2000), and written two books.

Ladd has also appeared in 30 made-for-television films, most recently 2020's ' Christmas Unwrapped'.

