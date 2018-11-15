Signup is open for the Sanford POWER track prep program at the Sanford Fieldhouse.

This seven-week training program will help prepare any track and field athlete for the upcoming spring season. The track-specific workouts will focus primarily on running technique, speed endurance, explosiveness, and strength training that is consistent with the demands of the track and field athlete.

Each session is 90 minutes, three days a week (Monday/Wednesday/Friday). The start date is Jan. 7. The cost for all 20 sessions is $298.20. For more information, please contact Jesse Haines at (605) 312-7800 or at Jesse.Haines@sanfordhealth.org.

Haines will lead the program. He’s been a certified strength and conditioning specialist at Sanford POWER since 2004. Before that, Haines spent one season as an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.

Also, he was a two-sport athlete (football and track & field) at the University of South Dakota and played two seasons of professional indoor football with the Sioux Falls Storm.

Sanford POWER is the region’s most well established Sports Performance Training Program. Our goal is to improve athletic performance by stressing the principles of proper functional movement through customized programming based on an individual’s specific needs.

The integrated focus of our professional staff can help maximize an athlete’s potential improvement with their strength, speed, power, and agility. In addition, we have the resources to identify those keys components of nutrition, hydration, and biomechanics to deliver the most comprehensive program available while reducing the incidence of injury.

Our certified strength coaches, along with our orthopedic physicians, physical therapists, certified athletic trainers, sports nutritionist and the Sanford Sports Science Institute (SSSI), offer the most integrated and comprehensive sports performance programming available to athletes of all ages and skill levels.

About Sanford POWER

Sanford POWER is the region’s most well established Sports Performance Training Program. Our goal is to improve athletic performance by stressing the principles of proper functional movement through customized programming based on an individual’s specific needs.

The integrated focus of our professional staff can help maximize an athlete’s potential improvement with their strength, speed, power, and agility. In addition, we have the resources to identify those keys components of nutrition, hydration, and biomechanics to deliver the most comprehensive program available while reducing the incidence of injury.