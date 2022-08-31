Golf Legend Fred Couples is Coming to Sioux Falls

The PGA Champions Tour is coming to Sioux Falls, SD in September and the big names of the past are coming to the tournament once again.

The latest big name to announce their commitment to the tournament is golfing legend Fred Couples.

Alongside Couples, past champion Steve Stricker also committed to the 2022 Sanford International.

Stricker won the inaugural Sanford International five years ago and Couples made his first appearance at the event in 2021.

This marks yet another huge field of big-time names in golf descending on Sioux Falls and the Minnehaha Country Club for another amazing week of golf in South Dakota.

For more information on the Sanford International, the committed golfers for the event and to purchase tickets, you can visit their website.

Here is the complete release from the Sanford International on the two latest commitments for the tournament.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – PGA TOUR Champions golfers Steve Stricker and Fred Couples have officially committed to the Sanford International on Sept. 12-18 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Stricker, the inaugural champion of the Sanford International in 2018, returns for his fourth appearance at the tournament. Currently sitting fifth in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, Stricker has two wins and three second-place finishes in nine starts this season. The Madison, Wisconsin, native is coming off a victory last weekend at the Ally Challenge in Detroit. The captain of the victorious 2020 Ryder Cup team, Stricker has 12 career PGA TOUR wins and nine career PGA TOUR Champions wins.

Couples, the 1992 Masters Champion, returns for his third appearance at the Sanford International. He has 15 career PGA TOUR victories on his resume along with 13 PGA TOUR Champions wins. The 2013 World Golf Hall of Fame Inductee played on five consecutive American Ryder Cup teams from 1989-1997.

“Steve Sticker and Fred Couples are two of the biggest names on the PGA TOUR Champions, and we’re thrilled that our fans in Sioux Falls are going to see them play at Minnehaha Country Club once again,” said Josh Brewster, tournament director of the Sanford International. “It’s always special when your inaugural champion returns to your tournament, and Fred still has the smoothest swing you’ll see on tour.”