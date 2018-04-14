Golfer Hits Bird and Subsequently Misses the Cut

First of all, I love golf, but I surely am not what you would consider a pro. That said, I have never hit a bird while golfing so I guess I have that going for me.

On Friday, a pro golfer hit a bird while competing and the ball dropped in to the water causing him to take a stroke.

Kelly Kraft hit a shot on the par 3, 14th hole at the RBC Heritage and in flight, the ball hit a bird and received a double bogey on the hole.

He would go on to miss the cut by one stroke.