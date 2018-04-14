Golfer Hits Bird and Subsequently Misses the Cut
First of all, I love golf, but I surely am not what you would consider a pro. That said, I have never hit a bird while golfing so I guess I have that going for me.
On Friday, a pro golfer hit a bird while competing and the ball dropped in to the water causing him to take a stroke.
Kelly Kraft hit a shot on the par 3, 14th hole at the RBC Heritage and in flight, the ball hit a bird and received a double bogey on the hole.
He would go on to miss the cut by one stroke.
As crazy at it sounds to hit a bird during a sporting event, there is another occurrence that is by far the most famous as Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson took out a bird with a fastball years ago.