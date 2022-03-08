Gonzaga Remains atop AP Top 25; Tennessee Cracks Top 10

Gonzaga, Arizona, and reigning national champion Baylor remained atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

Monday's poll also saw Tennessee crack the top 10 and North Carolina return to the poll at No. 25. Mark Few’s Bulldogs claimed 52 of 61 first-place votes to hold the No. 1 ranking for the fourth straight week and eighth time this season going back to the preseason poll.

Tennessee jumped into a tie for No. 9 for its first top-10 appearance this year. Colorado State joined UNC as the week's new addition. Ohio State and Alabama fell out from last week's poll.

RecordPtsPrv
1. Gonzaga (52)24-315141
2. Arizona (6)28-314352
3. Baylor (3)26-514023
4. Auburn27-413315
5. Kentucky25-613067
6. Kansas25-611706
7. Duke26-511004
8. Villanova23-7109611
9. Purdue25-69678
9. Tennessee23-796713
11. Providence24-49519
12. Wisconsin24-685710
13. UCLA23-673717
14. Texas Tech23-873012
15. Arkansas24-768714
16. Illinois22-861220
17. Saint Mary's (Cal)24-650619
18. Houston26-550214
19. Murray St.30-242422
20. UConn22-837018
21. Southern Cal25-627916
22. Texas21-1021621
23. Colorado St.24-4194-
24. Iowa22-918924
25. North Carolina23-856-

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 49, South Dakota St. 32, Memphis 26, San Diego St. 24, LSU 22, Ohio St. 16, Loyola Chicago 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1.

