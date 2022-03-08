Gonzaga Remains atop AP Top 25; Tennessee Cracks Top 10

Gonzaga, Arizona, and reigning national champion Baylor remained atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

Monday's poll also saw Tennessee crack the top 10 and North Carolina return to the poll at No. 25. Mark Few’s Bulldogs claimed 52 of 61 first-place votes to hold the No. 1 ranking for the fourth straight week and eighth time this season going back to the preseason poll.

Tennessee jumped into a tie for No. 9 for its first top-10 appearance this year. Colorado State joined UNC as the week's new addition. Ohio State and Alabama fell out from last week's poll.

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (52) 24-3 1514 1 2. Arizona (6) 28-3 1435 2 3. Baylor (3) 26-5 1402 3 4. Auburn 27-4 1331 5 5. Kentucky 25-6 1306 7 6. Kansas 25-6 1170 6 7. Duke 26-5 1100 4 8. Villanova 23-7 1096 11 9. Purdue 25-6 967 8 9. Tennessee 23-7 967 13 11. Providence 24-4 951 9 12. Wisconsin 24-6 857 10 13. UCLA 23-6 737 17 14. Texas Tech 23-8 730 12 15. Arkansas 24-7 687 14 16. Illinois 22-8 612 20 17. Saint Mary's (Cal) 24-6 506 19 18. Houston 26-5 502 14 19. Murray St. 30-2 424 22 20. UConn 22-8 370 18 21. Southern Cal 25-6 279 16 22. Texas 21-10 216 21 23. Colorado St. 24-4 194 - 24. Iowa 22-9 189 24 25. North Carolina 23-8 56 -

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 49, South Dakota St. 32, Memphis 26, San Diego St. 24, LSU 22, Ohio St. 16, Loyola Chicago 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1.