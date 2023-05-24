Vote For Your Google Doodle In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa

The artistic talent that young people have is astounding, to say the least. We are surrounded by those who pick up a sketching pencil, a quill, a paintbrush, or an instrument and amaze us every day.

The Google Doodle is one way for young artists to not only use the strokes of a colored pencil or paintbrush but also their imaginations.

Each year we see how these imaginations come alive when students across the world transform the word Google.

In 1998 the doodle was born when Google founders Larry and Sergey played with the corporate logo to indicate their attendance at the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert. Since the beginning over 5,000 doodles have been seen on the Google home pages.

Take a look at what South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa artists have entered for your Google Doodle vote. The deadline to enter your vote is Thursday, May 25.

Iowa: Grades 4-5

According to Google, Ocean Waves represent our oceans. The artist says, "I am very grateful for the many people cleaning our oceans before there is more trash than marine animals. I hope we can restore our oceans and protect them before it is too late."

Minnesota: Grades 8-9

Representing this age group with Squill, our artist explains, "I am grateful for the spring flowers. They sprout from the earth each spring, pushing through the melting snow, and bringing with them a new pop of color and life to the earth. In life, anything can be uncertain and scary, but every spring, when the first bright blue squill sprouts through the snow, I know that if they can keep pushing for a better change in the world, we can too. I also want to give back to the flowers, so when the seeds are ready, I go with my family to pick the seed pods from the stem of the flowers and sprinkle them across the ground. That gives them a little jump start, so next spring they will come back as a bright blue blanket sprouting the snow and continue to spread positivity and change."

South Dakota: Grades 10-12

The Support System is the work of our South Dakota entry. "Sometimes it's hard to be grateful. The best place to start is by looking within. Skeletons are used to represent death, but to me, they represent life. That's why I drew a colorful and lively skeleton. I'm grateful to be alive, and I know that my skeleton is always there to support me. I'd be a mess without it."

