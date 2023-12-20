What Is Google Paying South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Citizens?

Get our free mobile app

If you were to lay out the family tree of Google it may take you years to pinpoint the history and offspring of this gigantic name. Without the painstaking task of, from the beginning to the present date version, let's fast forward to today.

Facebook Facebook loading...

The Google Play Store App has zillions of downloads to choose from. We use them in our daily lives not only for enjoyment, but for work, travel, and family-related circumstances.

Lawsuit

In an antitrust lawsuit that involved Attorneys General from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, a settlement was reached in September concerning the company’s anti-competitive conduct with Google Play Store.

Google Opens Brick-And-Mortar Store In Manhattan's Chelsea Neighborhood Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images loading...

$$$ Settlement

In a release by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, South Dakota, and individual citizens will receive money from a $700 million agreement reached with Google.

Individual South Dakota citizens will share in the $630 million that goes to consumers. The Attorney General’s Office will receive almost $263,000 in attorney fees.

Why Google Was Charged

Google was accused of overcharging consumers through unlawful restrictions on the distribution of apps on Android devices. Plus, charging for unnecessary fees.

Getty Getty loading...

Payout Per Customer

The settlement said eligible consumers will receive at least $2 each and may get additional payments based on their spending on Google Play between August 16, 2016, and September 30, 2023.

Attorney General Jackley said South Dakotans, who will receive individual payouts, will be contacted directly by the company.

Statements from Minnesota and Iowa were quite similar.

Google, Moving Forward

As part of the settlement, Google said it would simplify users' ability to download apps directly from developers.

The 10 Largest Occupations in Sioux Falls Where do people in Sioux Falls work? If this was fifty years ago the average Sioux Fallsian worked in some industrial, meat packing, or farm-related position. Sioux Falls has also been the major regional medical center for decades.

Customer service and other retail-related jobs have always been a part of the Sioux Empire's economy. But in recent years those industries have become major employers.

If you live in Sioux Falls, there's a pretty good chance you work one of these jobs. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics , these are the top 10 largest occupations in Sioux Falls (as of 2022). Gallery Credit: Ben Kuhns