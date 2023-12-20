What Is Google Paying South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Citizens?
If you were to lay out the family tree of Google it may take you years to pinpoint the history and offspring of this gigantic name. Without the painstaking task of, from the beginning to the present date version, let's fast forward to today.
The Google Play Store App has zillions of downloads to choose from. We use them in our daily lives not only for enjoyment, but for work, travel, and family-related circumstances.
Lawsuit
In an antitrust lawsuit that involved Attorneys General from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, a settlement was reached in September concerning the company’s anti-competitive conduct with Google Play Store.
$$$ Settlement
In a release by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, South Dakota, and individual citizens will receive money from a $700 million agreement reached with Google.
Individual South Dakota citizens will share in the $630 million that goes to consumers. The Attorney General’s Office will receive almost $263,000 in attorney fees.
Why Google Was Charged
Google was accused of overcharging consumers through unlawful restrictions on the distribution of apps on Android devices. Plus, charging for unnecessary fees.
Payout Per Customer
The settlement said eligible consumers will receive at least $2 each and may get additional payments based on their spending on Google Play between August 16, 2016, and September 30, 2023.
Attorney General Jackley said South Dakotans, who will receive individual payouts, will be contacted directly by the company.
Statements from Minnesota and Iowa were quite similar.
Google, Moving Forward
As part of the settlement, Google said it would simplify users' ability to download apps directly from developers.
