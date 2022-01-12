Gopher Football Will Now End Season Against Biggest Rivals After Schedule Change

The Minnesota Golden Gopher Football team has a new schedule for the 2022 season after the Big Ten Conference made several changes.

The new schedule moves the game against Iowa to the second-to-last week of the season, before a matchup with Wisconsin. This lines up the Gophers to battle their two biggest rivals in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Non-Conference Schedule

The Gophers' non-conference schedule looks much of the same, including former Gopher coach Jerry Kill's return to Minneapolis when the Gophers open the season with New Mexico State. Former Gopher Offensive Coordinator Mike Sanford makes his return to Minnesota when Colorado visits Week 3.

Sept. 1 – New Mexico State

Sept. 10 – Western Illinois

Sept. 17 – Colorado

Big Ten Schedule

The Gophers will open up the Big Ten season on the road against Michigan State, who finished #9 in the final 2021-22 AP College Football poll. They also have home matchups against Purdue, Rutgers, Northwestern, and Iowa.

The Gophers will wrap up their season at Camp Randall in Madison against Wisconsin.

Sept. 24 – at Michigan State

Oct. 1 – Purdue (Homecoming)

Oct. 8 – Bye Week

Oct. 15 – at Illinois

Oct. 22 – at Penn State

Oct. 29 – Rutgers

Nov. 5 – at Nebraska

Nov. 12 – Northwestern

Nov. 19 – Iowa

Nov. 26 – at Wisconsin

The Gophers finished the 2021 season with a 9-4 record, including a 6-3 record in Big Ten play. The Gophers will look to build upon that with the return of star running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who missed a majority of the season after being injured in the season opener. Starting quarterback Tanner Morgan is also set to return in 2022.

