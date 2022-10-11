Row The Boat vs. Roll Tide

Get our free mobile app

Will Nick Saban and P.J Fleck even be the coaches of Alabama and Minnesota when this home-and-home series begins?

Probably not.

That won't stop Minnesota fans from getting excited for the chance to battle one of College Football's most historic programs.

The University of Minnesota and the University of Alabama announced today that Gophers and Crimson Tide will have a home-and-home series 10 years from now. The Gophers will host Alabama in 2032 while the Tide will host in 2033.

The Gophers are 1-0 all-time against Alabama, winning the 2004 Music City Bowl in Nashville 20-16. Marion Barber had a huge day for Minnesota, running the ball 37 times for 187 yards and a score, en route to being named the bowl game MVP. Laurence Maroney added 29 carries for 105 yards in the Gopher win.

Minnesota is 9-8-1 against current teams in the SEC. The Gophers most recent game against an SEC opponent was the 2020 Outback Bowl, where Minnesota beat Auburn 31-24 in Tampa.