Great Bear Ski Closes Due To Cold Announces Tube Hill Opening Day

Great Bear Ski Valley announced that they are closing today, Thursday because of the dangerous wind chills forecast as low as -30 in the Sioux Falls area.

The Bear did have some good news though! The Tubing Hill is opening for the season Tomorrow / Friday at 4 pm.

You can buy tickets online now at sportcodestore.com/greatbear

They anticipate opening additional ski and snowboarding trails throughout the weekend!

Here's what's happening this weekend at the Great Bear Ski Valley ...

TICKETS & RENTALS: At this time there is no restricted capacity on lift tickets! Rental gear availability is first-come, first-serve.

5TH GRADE DAYS: $10 5th Grade Days continues this Friday from 12 pm to 10 pm. Register online.

COLLEGE STUDENTS: Discounted tickets and rentals for College ID Night is Saturday starting at 5 pm

RACE: The first ski and snowboard race of the season is this Sunday at 1 pm presented by Homewood Suites by Hilton. Entry is $10 and all proceeds benefit ReLeaf by Sioux Falls Parks & Rec

TUBING TICKETS: Buy online to reserve your spot in a session before it sells out at sportcodestore.com/greatbear and fill out our tubing waiver online

FROSTY FROLICS: Friday, January 7 is $5 Frosty Frolics tubing starting at 4 pm, buy tickets online.

LAZER TUBING: The first session of Lazer Tubing is this Saturday at 9 pm and tickets must be purchased online.