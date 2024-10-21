Packers Walk-Off Texans In Thrilling Fashion

Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Brandon McManus still has a few of things to work on: learning everyone's name on the Green Bay Packers, how to do a Lambeau Leap and who invented the famous celebration should top his list.


The important stuff -- like, for example, nailing a game-winning field goal as time expires just days after joining a new team -- he has down pat. 

 

The 11th-year veteran, who had not kicked in a game since the end of last season before the Packers signed him on Wednesday, drilled a 45-yarder on his first official field goal with the team to give Green Bay a 24-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at Lambeau Field.


Such is the difference between a Super Bowl-winning kicker like McManus, who won one with the Denver Broncos, and a rookie like Brayden Narveson, who was released this past week after he missed five field goals in the first six games of the season.  

The Packers took over with 1:44 left in the game trailing 22-21. Jordan Love, who had an uneven day with three touchdowns and two interceptions, put together a masterful drive to get McManus a shot.  

He made the first attempt at the game winner, only to have to it whistled dead because the Texans called a last-second timeout. On the second attempt, holder Daniel Whelan had to get his hands under a snap from Matt Orzech that was lower than expected. 

 

McManus improved to 9-of-15 in his career on field goals on so-called clutch kicks, defined by ESPN Research as kicks in the last 2 minutes of regulation or in overtime to win or take the lead.


The ball had barely hit the net when McManus took off running toward the south end zone and a Lambeau Leap into the stands. He needed help from the fans in the front row to help him up.

