Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers Wins 2nd Straight MVP

Aaron Rodgers had won MVPs before -- three times, in fact, before this season -- but he had never won them in consecutive seasons until Thursday night.

Whether he goes for a third straight MVP and fifth overall with the Green Bay Packers or another team -- or doesn't go for one at all and retires -- remains in question.

Only Peyton Manning has won five MVPs, and it was Manning who handed Rodgers the award onstage at the NFL Honors awards show in Los Angeles. Rodgers, 38, became the fifth player in NFL history to win the award in consecutive seasons, joining Manning, Brett Favre, Joe Montana and Jim Brown.

He received 39 votes, while Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got 10 and Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp one. Rodgers has now won MVP for 2011, 2014, 2020, and 2021 seasons.