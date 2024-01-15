Green Bay Packers Stifle Cowboys in NFC Wild-Card Playoff
ARLINGTON, Texas -- If the goal of the regular season was to find out whether Jordan Love was the Green Bay Packers' quarterback of the future, then this postseason might be about how soon he can lead them to a Super Bowl.
"Man, Jordan Love, wow," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "That's about all I can say is 'wow.' What he did and the poise he shows, the command he shows ... It just shows the growth that he's had from his first start vs. K.C. [in 2021] to now. Just so proud and happy for him. He's a dude. He is a real dude."
"We believed in him from the beginning," said running back Aaron Jones, whose three touchdowns Sunday gave him nine in four career games against the Cowboys. "We know it's a process. That's not all on him."
Jones had another massive game with 118 rushing yards to go along with his three scores. Doubs caught six passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. Dontayvion Wicks and Luke Musgrave also caught touchdown passes, and the offensive line kept Love relatively clean with no sacks and just three quarterback hits allowed.
Green Bay now heads west to face the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers next week in the divisional round.
LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players
Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta