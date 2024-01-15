Green Bay Packers Stifle Cowboys in NFC Wild-Card Playoff

Get our free mobile app

ARLINGTON, Texas -- If the goal of the regular season was to find out whether Jordan Love was the Green Bay Packers' quarterback of the future, then this postseason might be about how soon he can lead them to a Super Bowl.

Based on Sunday's NFC wild-card playoff romp over the Dallas Cowboys, it might come sooner than anyone expected. Love left his coach and teammates alike in awe after Sunday's 48-32 upset victory over the NFC's No. 2 seed at AT&T Stadium.

"Man, Jordan Love, wow," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "That's about all I can say is 'wow.' What he did and the poise he shows, the command he shows ... It just shows the growth that he's had from his first start vs. K.C. [in 2021] to now. Just so proud and happy for him. He's a dude. He is a real dude."

In all, Love threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. When it appeared he was done for the day after his third touchdown pass -- a 3-yard sidearm fling to Romeo Doubs that put the Packers ahead 48-16 with 10:23 to play -- he had the maximum passer rating of 158.3. That dropped to 157.2 after two incompletions when he came back in after the Cowboys had pulled within 16 points.

"We believed in him from the beginning," said running back Aaron Jones, whose three touchdowns Sunday gave him nine in four career games against the Cowboys. "We know it's a process. That's not all on him."

It wasn't all Love on Sunday, either. The defense helped with interceptions by Jaire Alexander and Darnell Savage, who returned his 64 yards for a touchdown that made it a 27-0 start for the Packers.

Jones had another massive game with 118 rushing yards to go along with his three scores. Doubs caught six passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. Dontayvion Wicks and Luke Musgrave also caught touchdown passes, and the offensive line kept Love relatively clean with no sacks and just three quarterback hits allowed.

Green Bay now heads west to face the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers next week in the divisional round.

