Green Bay Packers Defeat LA Rams on Monday Night Football
The Packers keep their playoff hopes alive with a win at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football.
The Packers (6-8) likely must win out and get plenty of help to earn a fourth straight postseason berth. They visit Miami (8-6) on Sunday before hosting the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) and Detroit Lions (7-7) in their final two games.
Rodgers went 22 of 30 for 229 yards with a touchdown and interception to win his ninth straight “Monday Night Football" start, even though the four-time MVP acknowledged he's at the stage of his career when these late kickoffs aren't so much fun. The longest “Monday Night Football” winning streak by any starting quarterback is owned by Kenny Stabler, who won 11 straight from 1975-80.
The Rams (4-10) have matched the highest loss total by any defending Super Bowl champion. When John Elway retired after leading Denver to consecutive Super Bowl titles in the 1997 and 1998 seasons, the Broncos finished 6-10 in 1999.