Green Bay Packers Defeat LA Rams on Monday Night Football

The Packers keep their playoff hopes alive with a win at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football.

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- — Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers aren’t giving up hope they can still reach the playoffs, even as they remain multiple games below .500. A.J. Dillon ran for two scores, Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Jones and the Packers kept their playoff hopes afloat with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night amid freezing conditions. The temperature was 15 degrees (minus-9 celsius) with a wind chill of 7 just before the opening kickoff. Monday Night Football.

The Packers (6-8) likely must win out and get plenty of help to earn a fourth straight postseason berth. They visit Miami (8-6) on Sunday before hosting the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) and Detroit Lions (7-7) in their final two games.

Rodgers' lone touchdown pass was a 7-yarder to Jones, who rushed for 90 yards and had four catches for 36 yards.

Rodgers went 22 of 30 for 229 yards with a touchdown and interception to win his ninth straight “Monday Night Football" start, even though the four-time MVP acknowledged he's at the stage of his career when these late kickoffs aren't so much fun. The longest “Monday Night Football” winning streak by any starting quarterback is owned by Kenny Stabler, who won 11 straight from 1975-80.

The Rams (4-10) have matched the highest loss total by any defending Super Bowl champion. When John Elway retired after leading Denver to consecutive Super Bowl titles in the 1997 and 1998 seasons, the Broncos finished 6-10 in 1999.

