It was a Happy Thanksgiving for Green Bay Packers rookie Tight End Tucker Kraft as he scored his first NFL touchdown against the Detroit Lions.

A short pass from quarterback Jordan Love inside the ten yard line with about three minutes to go in the first period, Kraft converts to give the Packers their second TD of the game.

Tucker Kraft first NFL TD.

The Packers came out of Sunday's win over the Chargers feeling like they had put together their best offensive performance of the season. That paled in comparison to how Love & Co. started their 29-22 Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions.

If Love wasn't convincing last week because he did it against the 31st ranked defense in the NFL, how about this against the first-place Lions' top-10 defense?: He was 22 for 32 for 268 yards yards and three touchdowns without an interception, adding 39 rushing yards.

This was unlike any of the Packers' wins this season. They got rolling right away when Love hit Christian Watson for a 53-yard bomb on the game's opening play. It was Love's first career completion with 50 or more air yards, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

It was a nightmarish start for the Lions as they fell into a double-digit hole for the second consecutive game, trailing by 17 points at halftime. Unlike in their comeback against the Bears, this time they couldn't recover. Despite closing as the favorites for the first time on Thanksgiving since 2016.

Rashan Gary went without a sack in four straight games from Weeks 7-10, but he now has four in the last two games including three against the Lions on Thursday.

Green Bay has a long rest before the December 3 meeting against Kansas City.

