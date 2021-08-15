Green Bay Packers May Sit Jordan Love This Week

The Green Bay Packers had quite the quarterback conundrum this off season but now as training camp and the preseason is underway, things have certainly settled down.

That said, the Green Bay Packers may sit backup quarterback Jordan Love this week.

Love underwent a MRI on his shoulder after the Packers first preseason game, but the results came back clear according to the team.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports that the Packers may still play things on the cautious side and sit Love this week so he doesn't experience more discomfort.

We have seen other teams like the Dallas Cowboys take extra precautions this August on shoulder issues with their QB's having Dak Prescott sit out a bit more than he would if it was the regular season.

The Packers will take a similar route with Love especially considering their desire for him to be as ready as possible to back up Aaron Rodgers this season.

It doesn't appear to be a serious injury and maybe a little rest this week will heal what ails Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Love played in his first game since 2019 on Saturday night as the Packers played their first preseason game of the season.

