Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Hints Decision on Future

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Not only might Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams be a package deal, but the timing on whether both will return to the Green Bay Packers could happen almost simultaneously.

While Rodgers originally said he would likely have a decision by the time free agency begins, which is March 16, he offered the possibility that it could be even sooner.

If the Packers are going to use the franchise tag on Adams, the All-Pro receiver, they can do so as early as Feb. 22, but no later than March 8. Rodgers has already said he does not want to be part of a rebuild and likely considers anything without Adams to be just that.

And likewise for Adams; he would almost certainly prefer to be able to explore his options if Rodgers doesn't return to the Packers.