Packer Fan Favorite and South Dakota Native Kraft Gets Married

There's not a whole lot of down time for NFL players, even in the offseason, but Packer fan favorite and South Dakota native Tucker Kraft recently made the most of his.

Kraft, 23, tied the knot recently with his longtime girlfriend ahead of his second NFL season.

Per FanRecap.com, Kraft and his fiancée Baylee were married recently right here in Sioux Falls:

The duo ... chose the scenic beauty of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as their wedding venue.

 

The wedding was a star-studded affair, with attendance from notable Packers teammates such as Ben Sims, Tyler Davis, Lukas Van Ness, Isaiah McDuffie, and Josh Myers, all coming together to celebrate the union of their fellow player.

It's big news for the former Jackrabbit and native of Timber Lake, South Dakota.

Here's a pic from the big day:

Kraft and the Packers are gearing up for the 2024 season that begins officially on Friday, September 6th in Sao Paolo, Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kraft was just one of a few non-participants at Packers OTAs this past week, as he is nursing with an apparent pectoral injury:

It's been a busy offseason for the second-year pro. Packer fans are hoping for a speedy recovery for Kraft, as he aims to improve upon a stellar rookie season.

Last year, Kraft finished with 31 catches for 355 yards and 2 scores.

