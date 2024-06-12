Minnesota HC O’Connell Unleashes Controversial Food Take

There are just some things you shouldn't say out loud when you're the Head Coach of a certain football team.

You'll never hear the Head Coach of the Browns talk up Skyline Chili, just like you shouldn't hear the Coach of the Bills praise any other wing sauce other than Buffalo.

Appearing on Skor North, Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell was tasked with naming his top bar appetizers.

His initial answer was solid: Chicken Wings. Then...he had to go there:

Cheese curds are amazing, but you can't praise anything cheese-related when your biggest rival wears it on their heads.

No, the state of Wisconsin doesn't get to outright claim Cheese Curds, but no other state is more synonymous with the delicacy than Dairyland.

KOC has been a welcome addition to the Minnesota Vikings, and by all means is a great Head Coach, but I'm sure hearing that was nails on a chalkboard to many fans of the Purple and Gold.

Per ChefsPencil.com, sounds like KOC needs to be introduced to Swedish Meatballs and Lefse before too much longer!

Sources: Minnesota's Favorite Foods - Chef's Pencil and SKOR North on Twitter