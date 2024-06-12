It’s South Dakota’s Mega Small Town Festival Weekend

This weekend South Dakota has the ultimate lineup of small-town entertainment. All leading up to Father's Day.

I'm not sure why they like to pack them all into the month of June, but it sets up for the best road trip of the summer.

South Dakota Hidden Gems: Weekend Festivals And Road Trip Delights

Hartford Jamboree Days Google Maps Streetview loading...

Let's start in Hartford for Jamboree Days Thursday through Sunday (June 13-16). Everything from a carnival to parades to tractor pulls, to a 5K, plus the Little Miss Hartford Pageant.

Garretson Google Maps loading...

Now head over to Garretson. It's only about a 30-minute drive to Jesse James Days on Friday through Sunday (June 14-16). Register for the golf tournament and the Jesse James Road Race. Kids can enter the Pedal Tractor Pull.

Tea sd Google Maps loading...

Next stop Teapot Days in Tea on Thursday through Saturday (June 13-16). Show off your ride in the Hot Rod car show. There will be outstanding food, live music, and fireworks.

attachment-tabor Google Maps loading...

Hope you're not tired yet because next we take a drive to Tabor, South Dakota for Czech Days on Friday and Saturday (June 14-16). Fill up on kolaches and polka music.

This is like the Great River Road Wine Trail of the Mississippi River, but with so much more to offer.