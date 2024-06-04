Packers GM Offers Surprising Update on Jordan Love Extension

It's not often we hear more than the minimum from the Green Bay Packers front office.

On Tuesday morning, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst offered much more than expected during an interview with 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee.

Typically, Gutekunst only speaks when mandatory on contract negotiations, free agency, and the draft.

On Tuesday, he provided an update on the status of contract talks with veteran Quarterback Jordan Love that should leave Packer fans pleased:

“We’re in those conversations right now,” Gutekunst said. “I think the nice part about this is that none of these things are easy or fast, but both parties want the same thing. We’d like to get this done before training camp for sure. Both parties want to get a contract extension done. That stability at that position really allows you to have security with how we build our team. We’re looking forward to getting that done, but it never goes fast.”

It's a great update considering we weren't sure if discussions had started or taken place at all.

Just a few weeks ago, Jordan Love stated:

Love should command top-tier money, but one would be surprised if he lands in the top 5 at his position in many metrics.

The Packers don't appear to be in a rush, but the full disclosure transparency from the front office signals that the two parties are very aligned with where they are in the process, and that the deal is in fact likely to be done by the start of training camp.

Last season in his first as the team's starter, Love led the Packers to a 9-8 finish with a playoff berth and win in the first round. In the process, he combined for 36 total touchdowns, completed 64% of his passes, and threw for 4,159 yards.

