Green Bay Packers Make First Offseason Move, Re-Sign Veteran LB

The Green Bay Packers have very few internal free agents this offseason that are deemed as 'must sign' players, but one of them inked a new deal on Monday morning.

Isaiah McDuffie, who is one of two inside linebackers on the roster that are impending free agents (Eric Wilson), inked a new 2-year deal with the team on Monday.

McDuffie was a 6th round pick of the Packers back in 2021, and is now under contract through the 2026 season.

Per ESPN.com:

The Green Bay Packers liked enough of what linebacker Isaiah McDuffie did last season to bring him back on a short-team deal. Sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the team is re-signing McDuffie to a two-year, $8 million contract that could be worth up to $9.5 million. The ultrareliable McDuffie started every game last season and posted a career-high 94 tackles (including 43 solo stops), three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble. The sixth-round pick from Boston College in 2021 also has been a key member of the Packers' special teams units. McDuffie played for current Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley at Boston College, and as soon as Hafley was hired in Green Bay last year, it was clear he would get a chance to be a full-time starter for the first time in his NFL career. Late in the season, Hafley praised McDuffie for playing through injuries. "You talk about these guys going through it, talk about what's right about the sport. I love that guy." Former linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, who has since become the Jaguars defensive coordinator, said, "He's a guy you can count on, and I would echo what Jeff says, he is what's right with football. It's still about being tough, doing your job, and he's going to come every day coming to practice 1,000 miles an hour. You can't wear that guy out." The Packers switched to a 4-3 defense last season under Hafley and believe they have two potential stars at linebacker in Quay Walker and Edgerrin Cooper, who twice last season as a rookie was named NFL defensive player of the week. McDuffie and fellow linebacker Eric Wilson were both scheduled to become free agents next week. Wilson remains unsigned.

Source: ESPN.com

