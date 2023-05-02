Green Bay Packers Reach Contract Extension with Jordan Love

It wasn't a fifth-year option, but rather a contract extension for the soon-to-be fourth year player.

Jordan Love, who now takes over the reigns as the starter of the Green Bay Packers, has finalized a contract extension with the team. The new extension will keep Love under contract with the team until the conclusion of the 2024 season.

It provides the Packers with flexibility, and the veteran QB with stability in his young career.

Per ESPN.com:

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have agreed on a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The extension comes before the deadline for teams to exercise the fifth-year option on players taken in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Love would have been guaranteed roughly $20 million for the 2024 season if the Packers had exercised the option. The extension guarantees less money but gives Love the chance to make more money in total.

Love will surely be helped out in his first year as the team's starter by the amount of offensive weapons the team added in the NFL Draft.

After going with a defender in the first round, the Packers added two Tight Ends and a Wide Receiver in Rounds 2 and 3, and also added another pair of receivers on Day 3.

