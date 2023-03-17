Green Bay Packers Robert Tonyan Signs With The Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are signing former Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan and former Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman to one-year deals, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Foreman's deal is worth $3 million, a source said.

Tonyan becomes the second key offensive player to leave the Packers in free agency, following Allen Lazard, who reached a four-year deal with the New York Jets earlier this week. The Packers also are negotiating with the Jets to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who said Wednesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he wants to play for New York this coming season.

In Chicago, Tonyan joins a tight end depth chart led by Cole Kmet, who had 50 receptions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

A torn ACL midway through the 2021 season slowed Tonyan, but by late last season he appeared back on form. Even with the slow start to 2022, he caught a career-best 53 passes for the second 50-plus-catch season of his career.

As for Foreman, he's the second running back Chicago has secured this offseason, joining Travis Homer. The Bears are looking to replace David Montgomery, who agreed to a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

Last year, Foreman signed a one-year deal with Carolina to help back up star Christian McCaffrey. That turned into a starting job after McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers six games into the season.

