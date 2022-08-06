Green Bay Packers Safety Injured During “Family Night” Practice

The Green Bay Packers are in pursuit of winning another Super Bowl in 2022 but to win big you have to be great on the field and have a little bit of luck.

Unfortunately this week, the Green Bay Packers got a little bit of bad luck as their starting safety was injured during "Family Night" practice.

Packers starting safety Darnell Savage got hurt and injured his hamstring during what has become a tradition at the historic Lambeau Field during training camp.

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the early news is positive on the severity of the injury and even though they wont rush him back, they don't seem to think it will be long term.

Green Bay is expected to be a top team in the NFL and the NFC North so hopefully for them, Savage returns as soon as possible to practice.

