Green Bay Packers Skid Grows To 4

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ frustration following a fourth consecutive loss was familiarly apparent. This time, the Packers quarterback chose his words more carefully in expressing them.

A week after suggesting some players need to be benched and citing too many mental errors following a 23-21 loss at Washington, Rodgers was more understated on Sunday night. He preached patience after a 27-17 loss to the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills dropped the Packers to 3-5 — their worst start through eight games since Rodgers took over as quarterback in 2008.

“The most important thing is to take a beat,” Rodgers said. “After a frustration like this, the last thing you want is to respond in emotion. So take a beat. Let it sit. There’s not a whole lot to say after the game that is really going to spark the team.”

Rodgers snapped a 13-game win streak in prime-time, and the Packers have lost four in a row for the first time since 2016. Rodgers responded to that midseason slump by declaring the Packers could “run the table.”

They won the next eight on their way to the NFC championship game.

On Sunday night, Rodgers said the Packers just need to find a way to get one victory.

“I feel like if we just get one, then our whole momentum changes,” Rodgers said.

Green Bay is headed to Detroit on Sunday.