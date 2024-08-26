Green Bay Packers Close Preseason 2-1

In two weeks the Green Bay Packers will begin the 2024 season against the Philadelphia Eagles. Not at Lambeau Field. Not at Lincoln Financial Field. The season opener for both teams will occur at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Friday, September 6 game will kick off at 7:15 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

As Green Bay closed out the preseason 2-1, the Packers kicking competition is going down to the wire.

Greg Joseph improved his chances of unseating incumbent Anders Carlson by making a 55-yard field goal and a 36-yarder Saturday and the Packers beat the Baltimore Ravens 30-7 in a preseason finale without most of the starters from either team. Carlson made a 54-yarder in the first quarter but pushed a 32-yarder wide right in the final period.

After Carlson struggled as a rookie last season, the Packers brought Joseph to compete with him. Joseph has played for the Cleveland Browns (2018), Tennessee Titans (2019) and Minnesota Vikings (2021-23).

Both teams rested their top players to ensure they stayed as healthy as possible for the start of the regular season.

Green Bay's Arron Mosby made a case for himself by getting a strip-sack that resulted in a touchdown and intercepting a pass on consecutive series. Kristian Welch intercepted a pass for a second straight week. Ellis Merriweather, Nate McCrary, and Emanuel Wilson combined for 190 yards rushing.

The Packers could need one of those running backs to contribute early on behind Josh Jacobs because AJ Dillon is dealing with a stinger and rookie third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd has a hamstring injury, leaving their status uncertain for the start of the season.

In the competition to back up Green Bay starting quarterback Jordan Love, Sean Clifford went 6 of 14 for 53 yards with a touchdown to Malik Heath. Rookie seventh-round pick Michael Pratt was 8 of 12 for 80 yards with a touchdown to Bo Melton and a pass that Baltimore's Trenton Simpson intercepted.

