Green Bay Packers Close Preseason 2-1
In two weeks the Green Bay Packers will begin the 2024 season against the Philadelphia Eagles. Not at Lambeau Field. Not at Lincoln Financial Field. The season opener for both teams will occur at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.
The Friday, September 6 game will kick off at 7:15 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.
As Green Bay closed out the preseason 2-1, the Packers kicking competition is going down to the wire.
After Carlson struggled as a rookie last season, the Packers brought Joseph to compete with him. Joseph has played for the Cleveland Browns (2018), Tennessee Titans (2019) and Minnesota Vikings (2021-23).
Both teams rested their top players to ensure they stayed as healthy as possible for the start of the regular season.
Green Bay's Arron Mosby made a case for himself by getting a strip-sack that resulted in a touchdown and intercepting a pass on consecutive series. Kristian Welch intercepted a pass for a second straight week. Ellis Merriweather, Nate McCrary, and Emanuel Wilson combined for 190 yards rushing.
In the competition to back up Green Bay starting quarterback Jordan Love, Sean Clifford went 6 of 14 for 53 yards with a touchdown to Malik Heath. Rookie seventh-round pick Michael Pratt was 8 of 12 for 80 yards with a touchdown to Bo Melton and a pass that Baltimore's Trenton Simpson intercepted.
6 Best Green Bay Packers Quarterbacks
LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman