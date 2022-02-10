Group of Seniors Eat Pot-Laced Brownies at Tabor Community Center

A South Dakota man has landed himself in trouble with the law after a recent bout of recreational baking.

Forty-six-year-old Michael Koranda of Tabor, South Dakota appeared in court on Tuesday, (February 8) at the Bon Homme County Courthouse in Tyndall, South Dakota.

According to Dakota News Now, Koranda pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge after his mother unknowingly served up a batch of marijuana-laced brownies that Koranda was responsible for baking to a group of her senior friends at the Tabor Community Center.

Get our free mobile app

I'm guessing the gang at the Tabor Community Center must have had a few colorful games of rummy and canasta that day they soon won't forget. I wonder how many folks asked for her brownie recipe?

Dakota News Now is reporting both the prosecution and defense agreed that with the guilty plea, Koranda should receive a suspended imposition of sentence, allowing the judge to place him on probation for a period of time.

Koranda is also being forced to pay all of the victim's medical bills resulting from the incident that is not otherwise covered by insurance.

Source: Dakota News Now

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: