Watch the First Trailer for HBO’s Hard Knocks – Chicago Bears

Hard Knocks has become so much more than just a preseason inside look at one NFL franchise in recent years.

Despite the recent other iterations of the show (in-season, off-season, etc.) the preseason training camp version of the show still carries the most weight and draws the most eyes.

The Chicago Bears were selected to be this year's featured team on the show that is set to debut on HBO on August 6th, and for good reason.

The Bears had two top 10 picks in this year's draft, including #1 overall. They've got a new quarterback, and a new feel of a team that could be soon on the rise.

The first trailer for the long-tenured series is here, and it won't disappoint the fans in Chicago:

It's a perfect blend of the history and passion of the fanbase with the excitement and expectation that comes with a new season.

Hard Knocks first made its debut all the way back in 2001 and has been an every-season affair since 2012. This is the Bears' first appearance on the show.

Don't miss out on the debut next week, Tuesday, August 6th on HBO.

Source: Bears Nation and Hard Knocks Wikipedia

