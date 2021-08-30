Harrison Smith Gets Huge Extension from Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are handing out large piles of money this weekend and NO, Kirk Cousins isn't the recipient.

Smith, 32, has had an amazing career in Minnesota not only being a leader in the locker room but on the field as well.

He was a first team all pro in 2017 and has made five Pro-Bowls in his career.

Although Smith has had a great career with the Vikings, his age has garnered some concern about the particulars of the contract extension.

The Vikings have agreed to a four year extension with Smith that will pay him $64 million over that time and $22 million over the next few months.

