Has There Been An Abandoned Car Parked In Your Neighborhood?

Abandoned cars in your neighborhood are frustrating. Whether they are parked in front of your house or business or down the street, they are an eyesore.

A rusted-out Chevy was parked across the street from our apartment building for over a year. It was parked under a tree and so much stuff from the tree fell on the car that it was covered. Then one day it was gone. Did the owner take it or was it impounded?

Now someone has had a rusted-out car parked in our building's lot for over a year. Not only does it look bad, but it is also taking up a valuable parking space. I called the property manager about the car and they don't seem to want to do anything about it. Maybe it's time to move, but that's a story for another day.

The topic of abandoned cars was brought up on the Bobby Bones Show recently. People in Amy's neighborhood want to tow away a car that has been parked on the street for several days. Amy says she empathizes with the car's owner because she has had a car towed before and it was a lot of work to get it back. She doesn't want to put the owner through the same trouble without knowing the whole story first. Amy said this car has divided the neighborhood.

This neighborhood doesn't mess around. This car has only been sitting there for a few days and people are already complaining. How would these folks react if they lived where I do and see a rusted-out car when looking out of the living room window?

Have you ever had to deal with an abandoned car in your neighborhood? What did you do about it?