Have You Been to the Best Rural Town in Minnesota?

Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota.

Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.

How Was This List Determined?

In order to find the Best Rural Towns in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes, The World According to Briggs looked at four key factors, including crime rate, distance from major metropolitan areas, access to good healthcare, and above-average internet speeds.

Where Is The Best Rural Town In Minnesota?

Goodhue, Minnesota, population 1,191, takes the top spot on the list.

Goodhue is nestled between Rochester and the Twin Cities but has enough amenities to cover most of the residents' basic needs. It also has a crime rate that is 86 percent lower than the average, higher than average internet, and a number of health care facilities in the area to choose from.

What other rural towns made the list? The Northwestern town of Crookston came in at number seven, the central Minnesota town of Hutchinson was number six, and coming in at number five is the town of Long Prairie, a town about 60 miles north of St. Cloud.

