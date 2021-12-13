Plenty of Movement In Latest Minnesota State High School Basketball Rankings
There has already been a lot of movement in the latest Minnesota High School boys and girls Basketball rankings that were released on December 10th
The #1 teams stayed the same in both boys and girls with the boys having Wayzata #1 in Class AAAA, Totino-Grace in Class AAA, Minnehaha Academy in Class AA, and Hayfield in Class A.
In Girls Basketball, Hopkins, Becker, Providence Academy, and Mountain-Iron-Buhl stayed at number 1.
It was a strong showing once again for Southeast Minnesota. In Girls Basketball, Hayfield and Grand Meadow are ranked in Class A. Goodhue, Rochester Lourdes, Lake City, and Chatfield cracked the Top 20 in Class AA. Austin and Red Wing in Class AAA, while Rochester John Marshall fell out of the Top 20 this week in Class AAAA.
In boys basketball, Hayfield and Spring Grove cracked the Top 20 in Class A. Caledonia, Lake City, and Rochester Lourdes are ranked in Class AAA. Austin, Red Wing, and Stewartville made the Top 20 in Class AAA, while Owatonna is ranked in Class AAAA.
You can see the full rankings from Minnesota Basketball News below. It is still early in the season, and there is sure to be more movement in these rankings throughout the year. The rankings were completed before games were played on Thursday night (12/9/21)
Minnesota Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Class A
1. Mountain Iron-Buhl
2. Minneota
3. Cass Lake-Bena
4. Mayer Lutheran
5. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s
6. Hayfield
7. Hancock
8. New York Mills
9. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
10. Cromwell-Wright
11. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River
12. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart
13. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley
14. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton
15. GHECTML
16. Sleepy Eye
17. Ogilvie
18. Underwood
19. Grand Meadow
20. Fosston
Class AA
1. Providence Academy
2. Minnehaha Academy
3. Fergus Falls
4. Goodhue
5. St. Croix Lutheran
6. Hawley
7. Rochester Lourdes
8. New London-Spicer
9. Proctor
10. Pequot Lakes
11. Duluth Marshall
12. Glencoe-Silver Lake
13. Lake City
14. Sauk Centre
15. Chatfield
16. Watertown-Mayer
17. Luverne
18. Holy Family Catholic
19. Albany
20. Jackson County Central
Class AAA
1. Becker
2. Austin
3. Holy Angels
4. St. Paul Como Park
5. DeLaSalle
6. Totino-Grace
7. Hill-Murray
8. Grand Rapids
9. Mankato West
10. St. Peter
11. Mankato East
12. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
13. Alexandria
14. Marshall
15. Hutchinson
16. Detroit Lakes
17. Visitation
18. Mahtomedi
19. Worthington
20. Red Wing
Class AAAA
1. Hopkins
2. Minnetonka
3. Wayzata
4. Eden Prairie
5. Stillwater
6. Chaska
7. St. Michael-Albertville
8. East Ridge
9. Maple Grove
10. Roseville
11. Shakopee
12. Blaine
13. Edina
14. Lakeville North
15. Centennial
16. Rosemount
17. Chanhassen
18. Prior Lake
19. Rogers
20. Spring Lake Park
Minnesota Boys High School Basketball Rankings
1. Hayfield
2. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s
3. Central MN Christian
4. Mahnomen-Waubun
5. Fertile-Beltrami
6. Mayer Lutheran
7. Cass Lake Bena
8. New York Mills
9. Martin County West
10. Hancock
11. Ashby
12. Nevis
13. Mankato Loyola
14. Southwest MN Christian
15. Spring Grove
16. Cherry
17. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
18. North Woods
19. Sacred Heart
20. Mountain Iron-Buhl
Class AA
1. Minnehaha Academy 1-0
2. Caledonia 1-0
3. Minneapolis North 0-0
4. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 3-0
5. Blake 2-0
6. Annandale 0-0
7. Maple River 2-0
8. Moose Lake-Willow River 2-0
9. Pequot Lakes 1-0
10. Albany 1-0
11. Cloquet 2-0
12. Rockford 2-1
13. Fergus Falls 1-0
14. Jackson County Central 1-0
15. Lake City 1-0
16. Luverne 0-1
17. Maranatha Christian 0-0
18. Southwest Christian 2-0
19. Milaca 2-0
20. Rochester Lourdes 1-1
Class AAA
1. Totino-Grace
2. DeLaSalle
3. South St. Paul
4. Alexandria
5. Columbia Heights
6. Mankato West
7. Austin
8. Princeton
9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
10. Mankato East
11. Richfield
12. St. Paul Johnson
13. Minneapolis Edison
14. Hutchinson
15. Mound-Westonka
16. Marshall
17. Delano
18. Mahtomedi
19. Red Wing
20. Stewartville
Class AAAA
1. Wayzata
2. Park Center
3. Cretin-Derham Hall
4. Shakopee
5. East Ridge
6. Eastview
7. Hopkins
8. Lakeville North
9. Mounds View
10. Park
11. Robbinsdale Cooper
12. Edina
13. Rosemount
14. Owatonna
15. Osseo
16. Minnetonka
17. Andover
18. Eden Prairie
19. Chaska
20. Brainerd