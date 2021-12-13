Plenty of Movement In Latest Minnesota State High School Basketball Rankings

There has already been a lot of movement in the latest Minnesota High School boys and girls Basketball rankings that were released on December 10th

The #1 teams stayed the same in both boys and girls with the boys having Wayzata #1 in Class AAAA, Totino-Grace in Class AAA, Minnehaha Academy in Class AA, and Hayfield in Class A.

In Girls Basketball, Hopkins, Becker, Providence Academy, and Mountain-Iron-Buhl stayed at number 1.

It was a strong showing once again for Southeast Minnesota. In Girls Basketball, Hayfield and Grand Meadow are ranked in Class A. Goodhue, Rochester Lourdes, Lake City, and Chatfield cracked the Top 20 in Class AA. Austin and Red Wing in Class AAA, while Rochester John Marshall fell out of the Top 20 this week in Class AAAA.

In boys basketball, Hayfield and Spring Grove cracked the Top 20 in Class A. Caledonia, Lake City, and Rochester Lourdes are ranked in Class AAA. Austin, Red Wing, and Stewartville made the Top 20 in Class AAA, while Owatonna is ranked in Class AAAA.

You can see the full rankings from Minnesota Basketball News below. It is still early in the season, and there is sure to be more movement in these rankings throughout the year. The rankings were completed before games were played on Thursday night (12/9/21)

Minnesota Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Class A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl

2. Minneota

3. Cass Lake-Bena

4. Mayer Lutheran

5. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s

6. Hayfield

7. Hancock

8. New York Mills

9. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

10. Cromwell-Wright

11. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River

12. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart

13. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley

14. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton

15. GHECTML

16. Sleepy Eye

17. Ogilvie

18. Underwood

19. Grand Meadow

20. Fosston

Class AA

1. Providence Academy

2. Minnehaha Academy

3. Fergus Falls

4. Goodhue

5. St. Croix Lutheran

6. Hawley

7. Rochester Lourdes

8. New London-Spicer

9. Proctor

10. Pequot Lakes

11. Duluth Marshall

12. Glencoe-Silver Lake

13. Lake City

14. Sauk Centre

15. Chatfield

16. Watertown-Mayer

17. Luverne

18. Holy Family Catholic

19. Albany

20. Jackson County Central

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Class AAA

1. Becker

2. Austin

3. Holy Angels

4. St. Paul Como Park

5. DeLaSalle

6. Totino-Grace

7. Hill-Murray

8. Grand Rapids

9. Mankato West

10. St. Peter

11. Mankato East

12. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

13. Alexandria

14. Marshall

15. Hutchinson

16. Detroit Lakes

17. Visitation

18. Mahtomedi

19. Worthington

20. Red Wing

Class AAAA

1. Hopkins

2. Minnetonka

3. Wayzata

4. Eden Prairie

5. Stillwater

6. Chaska

7. St. Michael-Albertville

8. East Ridge

9. Maple Grove

10. Roseville

11. Shakopee

12. Blaine

13. Edina

14. Lakeville North

15. Centennial

16. Rosemount

17. Chanhassen

18. Prior Lake

19. Rogers

20. Spring Lake Park

ThinkStock

Minnesota Boys High School Basketball Rankings

1. Hayfield

2. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s

3. Central MN Christian

4. Mahnomen-Waubun

5. Fertile-Beltrami

6. Mayer Lutheran

7. Cass Lake Bena

8. New York Mills

9. Martin County West

10. Hancock

11. Ashby

12. Nevis

13. Mankato Loyola

14. Southwest MN Christian

15. Spring Grove

16. Cherry

17. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

18. North Woods

19. Sacred Heart

20. Mountain Iron-Buhl

Class AA

1. Minnehaha Academy 1-0

2. Caledonia 1-0

3. Minneapolis North 0-0

4. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 3-0

5. Blake 2-0

6. Annandale 0-0

7. Maple River 2-0

8. Moose Lake-Willow River 2-0

9. Pequot Lakes 1-0

10. Albany 1-0

11. Cloquet 2-0

12. Rockford 2-1

13. Fergus Falls 1-0

14. Jackson County Central 1-0

15. Lake City 1-0

16. Luverne 0-1

17. Maranatha Christian 0-0

18. Southwest Christian 2-0

19. Milaca 2-0

20. Rochester Lourdes 1-1

Thinkstock

Class AAA

1. Totino-Grace

2. DeLaSalle

3. South St. Paul

4. Alexandria

5. Columbia Heights

6. Mankato West

7. Austin

8. Princeton

9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

10. Mankato East

11. Richfield

12. St. Paul Johnson

13. Minneapolis Edison

14. Hutchinson

15. Mound-Westonka

16. Marshall

17. Delano

18. Mahtomedi

19. Red Wing

20. Stewartville

Class AAAA

1. Wayzata

2. Park Center

3. Cretin-Derham Hall

4. Shakopee

5. East Ridge

6. Eastview

7. Hopkins

8. Lakeville North

9. Mounds View

10. Park

11. Robbinsdale Cooper

12. Edina

13. Rosemount

14. Owatonna

15. Osseo

16. Minnetonka

17. Andover

18. Eden Prairie

19. Chaska

20. Brainerd