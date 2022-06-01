Have You Ever Seen Sioux Falls From 30,000 Feet?
Most of us can describe what Sioux Falls looks like from the ground. However, it's not every day that you have a chance to admire the Queen City on a clear day from 30,000 feet in the air.
It's kind of remarkable that you're looking at fields one minute, but then you see an entire city the next.
Recently, when I was on a flight back to Sioux Falls, I was in awe at how excited the other passengers got when they saw the city. Everyone was trying to guess the names of the streets, buildings, and parks from our place in the sky.
So I decided to challenge myself. I just started snapping pictures from above Sioux Falls to see what landmarks I could identify from the sky. Why don’t you see if you can name these Sioux Falls entities?
Sioux Falls certainly has a different view from 30,000 feet above the ground, and it's just as beautiful!
