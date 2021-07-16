Have You Heard, Iowa Will Pay You to Visit?

I don't know about you, but if there is someone out there who will pay me to do something I would do for free, I am so there!

If you've always wanted to visit the Hawkeye state to see the "Field of Dreams", "Bridges of Madison County", gold-domed capital 19th-century capital building in Des Moines, perhaps the Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail, or even stuff your face with Blue Bunny Ice Cream in Lemars, now you could get paid to do it!

Unfortunately, you've already lost out on the gas voucher program, but you still have a chance to win a $200 weekly prize from Iowa Tourism.

This summer the Iowa Tourism Office launched their "Fuel Your Trip" program. They've already given away 950 gas vouchers (their limit), but every week through August 31, 2021, they will hand out a $200 prize.

All you need to do is plan a trip to the state that is known for "rolling plains and cornfields", towering bluffs in northeastern Iowa, and the only state that sits between two navigable rivers, the Missouri and the Mississippi.

You will also find a surprising number of wineries & breweries, beautiful state parks, bike trails, campgrounds, indoor waterparks, historic buildings & sites, museums, national monuments, and amusement parks.

When you plan this adventure, simply use the "Build Your Trip" Tool at Travel Iowa online. Enter your trip route and email and you will be entered to win one of many $200 prizes this summer.

Get all the details and see the complete official rules at Travel Iowa.

Sources: Iowa Tourism Office and Iowa Publications.