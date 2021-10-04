Have You Seen This Sign in Sioux Falls? What Does It Mean?

There are similar signs all around the city of Sioux Falls. They are green and white with a bike icon and a number. Then, below there will be an arrow. But what do these signs mean?

First of all, if you are an avid biker, you already know. But for those of you who have a bike and it only hangs in the garage month after month collecting spider webs, then you won't have a clue.

After a phone call to the City of Sioux Falls I learned that these signs are part of the Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Bike Trail Map system. Troy told me the signs are also used for planning purposes. They also tell a motorist, that particular roadway is shared by bicyclists. So as drivers we need to be cautious and pay attention.

City of Sioux Falls

Remember cyclists, you have the same rights and responsibilities as any other driver of a vehicle except where specifically prohibited by law. Bicyclists must ride with the flow of traffic and obey all traffic laws and traffic signs.