Have You Taken Your Kids to This Sioux Falls Halloween Tradition?

Finding fun, safe activities for your little ones can be a challenge at Halloween. There are tons of things for older kids and adults to do in Sioux Falls, but you might have some concerns about them for younger kids.

That is where the Zion Lutheran Trunk-or-Treat comes in. Now, while everyone is invited, (older kids and adults included) this is an event that even your toddlers will just love!

Anytime you can combine Halloween fun with a positive message of faith, you just know it's going to be good.

Zion Lutheran is easy to find, just off of Minnesota Avenue, at 22nd and Spring Avenue, or officially at 1400 South Duluth Avenue. It's the church with the beautiful windows in front of it.

Just roll into the parking lot on Halloween Sunday, October 31, anytime beginning at 4 PM when the fun starts, until 5:30 PM when they'll politely suggest you should go home and eat some of your candy.

They will have games for everyone to play and you can meet your favorite heroes. That includes some of our local heroes like Sioux Falls policemen and firemen. Of course, there will be lots of treats from trunks full of goodies.

Last but not least they'll be celebrating the greatest hero of all time- -Jesus!

And don't worry, you don't have to be a Lutheran. They'll let anyone come and join in. This has truly become a must-do tradition for a lot of Sioux Falls families and you will want to add this event to your Halloween activities calendar.

