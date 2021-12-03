Walk the ‘Streets of Bethlehem’ in Sioux Falls This Weekend

When searching for the "reason for the season" in Sioux Falls, there are many routes you can take. Some people find their quest for spirituality during the holidays takes them on a very personal trek. Others seek traditional events to remind them of and reinforce their spiritual roots.

One of the wonderful traditional events that occur in our city every year fulfills both of those requirements. Zion Lutheran Church's "Streets of Bethlehem" invites people to imagine themselves walking in the footsteps of those who lived in that shining city during the time of the birth of the Christ child.

The last couple of years have taken a toll on people's minds and spirits. So if you could use an infusion of holiday spirit, this presentation could be just the thing to refill your cup.

Zion Lutheran patrons fill the roles of townspeople, shepherds, and the holy family. Live animals play--themselves. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the ambiance of the experience and interact with the church members putting their hearts and souls into this recreation of the holiest night of the year.

During this presentation, you will meet a census taker who will ask you questions, a prophet, food vendors who will try to encourage you to buy their products, a carpenter, beggars, basket weavers, soldiers, many other business people, and workers.

This Sioux Falls tradition is going on this Sunday, December 5, from 1 to 4 PM at Zion Lutheran Church at 22nd Street and Spring Avenue. Just look for the beautiful atrium with all the Christmas decorations and maybe a donkey, cow, or sheep!

For more information see Zion Lutheran Church on Facebook and online.

