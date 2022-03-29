An Amazing Easter Egg Treasure Hunt Tradition For Sioux Falls

As a kid, in our family, Easter traditions included a new outfit, new shoes, church, an Easter Egg hunt, and a big leg of lamb dinner, (which my younger sister despised).

During the Easter egg hunt, our mom would keep an eagle eye on us saying "I want to make sure you find them all!" Later, when we discovered the Easter Bunny's secret, we realized the reason she followed us around the house like a drone was that she had forgotten where some of the eggs had been hidden.

Easter is another one of those special times of the year when tradition plays an important role in the lives of Sioux Empire families. This tradition is one you'll want to add to your family calendar - Zion Lutheran's Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Every year on the Saturday before Easter, families are invited to a special day of remembrance and fun. This year's Easter Egg Hunt -"Walk with Jesus" event is going on Saturday, April 16 beginning at 10 AM at Zion Lutheran Church at 1400 S. Duluth Avenue in Sioux Falls.

This all-ages (from 4 years old & up) event will include a story time, music, and of course the big Easter egg hunt for a ton of candy!

No pre-registration is required, just round up your family and friends and join in the celebration of the season. You bring your Easter enthusiasm and Zion Lutheran will bring the joy, the activities, and the candy.

For more information see Zion Lutheran Church online, on Facebook, or call 605-338-5226.