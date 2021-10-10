Hawkeyes Move Up to No. 2 in the Nation After BIG Win

After a crazy weekend of college football across the country, the Iowa Hawkeyes find themselves on the right side of the madness once again in 2021.

Iowa pulled off a late comeback to defeat No. 4 Penn State in Iowa City 23-20 on Saturday afternoon.

The Hawkeyes trailed 20-16 but a huge pass play late in the game gave Iowa the lead and they were able to shut down Penn State to secure the win.

That big win over Penn State vaulted Iowa up to the No. 2 spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll after Georgia went to No. 1 with the Alabama loss.

After the Hawkeyes at No. 2, Cincinnati comes in at No. 3, Oklahoma at No. 4 and Alabama rounding out the top five.

Currently there are five Big 10 teams in the Top 10 with Ohio State at No. 6, Penn State at No. 7, Michigan at No. 8 and Michigan State at No. 10.

Up next for the Hawkeyes is a home date with Purdue then a road trip to Wisconsin and Northwestern before returning home against Minnesota and Illinois and ending their regular season at Nebraska.

Iowa is going to have to continue to evolve offensively but the defense can travel and will be the catalyst for their success moving forward this season.

There is a long season to go, but Iowa fans have to be riding high after yet another huge win and a season that could go down in the history books for the Hawkeyes.

For more information on the Iowa Hawkeyes football program, their current roster and the remaining games on their 2021 schedule, you can visit the ESPN team website.