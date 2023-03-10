He&#8217;ll Be Bakh: Packers Re-Structure All-Pro Tackle&#8217;s Contract

He’ll Be Bakh: Packers Re-Structure All-Pro Tackle’s Contract

Getty Images

There was some definite uncertainty regarding the future of Packers All-Pro Left Tackle David Bakhtiari heading into this offseason.

Despite a Hall of Fame caliber start to his career, the veteran has missed significant time in the past two seasons due to his prolonged recovery from a 2020 ACL injury.

On Friday, the situation between the veteran and the Green Bay Packers became more clear, as the team has announced a re-worked deal.

Per AcmePackingCompany:

"It’s another maximum-value contract restructure for the Green Bay Packers on the final Friday before the 2023 league year begins. The Packers have reportedly restructured David Bakhtiari’s contract, shifting between $7.5 million and $12 million of salary cap money out of the 2023 season and into future years."

Source: Acme Packing Company

