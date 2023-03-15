Hell Yeah, South Dakota Is Working Harder Than Minnesota & Iowa!

Day in, and day out the South Dakota workforce continues to outwork most of the country. With the exception of Montana and Arizona residents who are working two and three times harder, the Rushmore State can boast a top-ten ranking for those who have increased their working hours.

By the numbers, South Dakotans have increased their working hours by a notable 10.4 hours per year, according to a five-year census data survey.

WHERE DOES SOUTH DAKOTA RANK

South Dakotans came in 7th position nationally in terms of the difference in hours worked over 5 years. Nebraska came in at number-11 and worked 5.2 hours per year more.

Iowa-23 and Minnesota-28 both saw a decline of 5.2 hours worked.

Overall Americans are working 3.5 hours less per year.

WHO WORKS THE HARDEST

As pointed out in the survey, Montanans have been hitting the grindstone harder than anyone else, with a 31.2-hour increase in annual work hours.

Meanwhile, over in Wyoming and Hawaii, they've been doing the exact opposite. Laid-back Wyomingites and Hawaii residents have been kicking back, spending more time on personal interests and hobbies, and reducing their work hours by a significant 41.6 hours per year.

HOW TO PREVENT BURNOUT

According to experts, maintaining a balance between work and leisure activities can help reduce stress levels and prevent burnout. “Taking time to be creative, engage in hobbies or leisure activities outside of work can help us recharge and reset, and allow us to return to work with renewed energy and focus,” says Kim Colucci, Culture and Growth Director at Mixbook.

